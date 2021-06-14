Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 2,760 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of V traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.31. 64,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,963. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43. The company has a market capitalization of $452.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

