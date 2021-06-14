Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 8,195 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.