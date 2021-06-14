Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.49

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$119.49 and last traded at C$119.35, with a volume of 112582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$59.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.77.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3656313 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

