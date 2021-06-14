Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock traded down $5.19 on Monday, reaching $108.91. 26,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,432. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.