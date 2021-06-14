THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $8.67 or 0.00021817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $116.73 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00170461 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00184615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.24 or 0.01062734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.10 or 1.00170664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

