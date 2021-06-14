Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $41,942.55 and approximately $63,597.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00438403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

