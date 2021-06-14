Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of THBRF stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

