thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 64.7% in May

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,126,100 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the May 13th total of 1,898,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,907.6 days.

TYEKF stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 60.91% and a net margin of 36.47%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.