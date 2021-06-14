Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,904 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 68,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

