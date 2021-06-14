Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.4% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,923,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,308,592 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51.

