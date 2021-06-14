Tiger Pacific Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group makes up 6.3% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned about 0.79% of 21Vianet Group worth $34,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,403,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $10,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 124,656 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 112,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

