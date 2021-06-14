Tiger Pacific Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP trimmed its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 997,387 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for 6.2% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned 0.17% of Vipshop worth $34,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

VIPS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 255,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,158. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

