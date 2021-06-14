Tiger Pacific Capital LP Invests $16.32 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,000. Baidu accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.55. 92,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,752,780. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.06 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

