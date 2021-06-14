Tiger Pacific Capital LP Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,019,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,388,000. Trip.com Group comprises about 7.3% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned 0.17% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 119,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,877. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

