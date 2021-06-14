Tiger Pacific Capital LP Sells 200,195 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP decreased its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,195 shares during the quarter. GDS makes up 2.0% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of GDS worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.70. 26,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.22. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

