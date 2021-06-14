Tiger Pacific Capital LP Takes Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 920,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,845,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up approximately 4.9% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned 0.15% of ZTO Express (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,095 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,685,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $36,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,951. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

