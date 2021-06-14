TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Shares Down 4.4%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 678,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 727,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

TLLTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TILT to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of TILT in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get TILT alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.