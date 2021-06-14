TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.15. 26,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,324,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The company has a market cap of $688.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

