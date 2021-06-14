Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,056,400 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the May 13th total of 2,269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,141.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of -0.07. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

