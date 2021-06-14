Titan Coin (TTN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,688.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 256.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $3.90 million and $1,688.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 183.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007657 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000203 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

