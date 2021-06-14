Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TBURF opened at $28.45 on Monday. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $28.45.
About Tobu Railway
