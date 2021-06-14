Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TBURF opened at $28.45 on Monday. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

Get Tobu Railway alerts:

About Tobu Railway

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company's transportation business consists of fixed-route and long distance bus services, taxi services, freight trucking, and other services. It leases various sites for stores, office buildings, houses, and warehouses; and operates amusement parks and tourism business.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.