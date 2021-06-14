TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0788 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $167,776.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,226.60 or 0.99997779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002561 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

