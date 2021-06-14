Tornado One Day Volume Reaches $303,180.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $54.25 or 0.00138102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $325,527.39 and $303,180.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00160316 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.22 or 0.01036569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,257.94 or 0.99929074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

