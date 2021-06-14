Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the May 13th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Monday. Toro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the north-eastern goldfields region of Western Australia. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

