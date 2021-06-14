Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 200,000 Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Agile Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

