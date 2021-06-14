Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 50,019 Shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.53% of CHP Merger worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

Shares of CHPM opened at $9.98 on Monday. CHP Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.