Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 189,843 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 189,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000.

890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

