Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 145,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $504.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $547.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

