Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.37% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ascendant Digital Acquisition alerts:

Ascendant Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.