Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $88.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.65. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.68 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.