Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.71 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $211.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

