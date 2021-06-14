Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $2,140,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.