Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY opened at $54.79 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

