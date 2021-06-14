Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.47 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCIIU. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $491,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $2,095,000.

Shares of HCIIU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

