Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.49 Million in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,310,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $235,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FOREU opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.