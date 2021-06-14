Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.99 Million in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACQU opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

