Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 116.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $391,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after buying an additional 1,110,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE TRU opened at $106.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

