Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $165.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

