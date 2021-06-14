Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

