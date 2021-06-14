Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $261.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.