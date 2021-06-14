Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000.

OTCMKTS:SCLEU opened at $10.02 on Monday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

