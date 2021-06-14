Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,724,000.

Get Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLAHU opened at $10.03 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.