Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 192,000 ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,819,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

OTCMKTS:ENNVU opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

