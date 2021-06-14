Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $222.00 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.