Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,115 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 69.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 104,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2,921.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,283 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

