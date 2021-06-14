Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,488 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 97,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $243.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

