Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,891 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,568,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after purchasing an additional 924,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,735 shares of company stock valued at $41,012,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $193.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.08. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

