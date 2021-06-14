Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,268 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL opened at $122.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.