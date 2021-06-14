Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,463 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 201.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

