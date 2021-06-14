Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 66,552 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,552 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $610,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 237.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after acquiring an additional 437,723 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 137.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 326.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

